Kendall Jenner's Look-alike Was Cast In The Kendall + Kylie Lookbook

You may have noticed people freaking out over Kendall Jenner's supposed doppelgänger earlier this week. The look-alike in question is Kate Bogucharskaia, a Russian model who, at 22, is two years older than Jenner (which would then technically make Kenny the doppelgänger). Still, the internet had a field day over the case of déjà vu. There was even a rumor that Jenner wasn't all too pleased that someone with her likeness was hitting the go-see circuit, too. That blind item was debunked pretty quickly. After all, as PopSugar noted, Jenner cast Bogucharskaia in her latest Kendall + Kylie lookbook.
This wasn't exactly a closely guarded secret, either. Bogucharskaia posted a shot from the Kendall + Kylie spring '17 lookbook on Instagram weeks before it actually went viral. The campaign was photographed by Sasha Samsonova and styled by none other than Monica Rose (and the collection was reviewed in Vogue.) In the lookbook, Bogucharskaia hangs in a mansion wearing fresh Kendall + Kylie looks. The sisters have discussed how their clothing lines are a way to speak to their ever-growing fan base. So why not try to show the garments on someone who looks like she could be a Jenner, but isn't officially on the family tree?
The clothes, styling, and photographer in this campaign may be Kardashian-Jenner approved, but any other resemblance is purely coincidental. Check out the Kendall + Kylie spring '17 collection, modeled by Bogucharskaia, and see if you notice the familiarity, too.
