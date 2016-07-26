Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Latest Designs Are SO '90s

This may have been a tough year for PacSun so far, what with filing for bankruptcy and all, but the retailer still has something big going for it: an ongoing collaboration with the youngest Jenner siblings. Since 2012, Kendall and Kylie have been working with the retailer — long before they launched their own standalone collection. For the newest installment of Kendall and Kylie for PacSun, the sisters are releasing over 100 items inspired by — you guessed it! — the ‘90s.
Never mind that Kendall and Kylie Jenner were born in 1995 and 1997, respectively, and thus were toddlers when the decade's biggest trends were at their zenith. Dubbed Golden Child, the new collection launched on July 24, and a second drop arrives on September 9. Expect belly-baring sweatshirts, slip dresses worn over T-shirts, and, duh, chokers, among other nostalgic pieces.
Despite its very on-trend influence, it marks a more refined turn for the sister-vetted partnership, which has been filled with lace and flower prints galore in past seasons. Shorts and rompers have cropped up year-round in their PacSun line, and that's because of the fair-weather climes the sisters know very well. “Growing up in California has had us constantly surrounded by so many cool places,” Kendall told us via a PacSun rep. “We never feel like we run out of inspiration.”
And it's a good thing they've got so much inspiration at the ready, considering the PacSun capsule involves seasonal drops, and they still have to churn out looks for their namesake brand. So, how do the Jenner sisters prevent crossover? “We like to look at our past collections before we begin designing so that we’re always aware of areas where we can challenge ourselves and introduce fun new things to our customer,” Kendall said.
Kendall and Kylie for PacSun is much more playful than the duo's contemporary line — and way more affordable, with pieces in the Golden Child collection ranging from $22.95 to $64.95, which is good for the customers they have in mind. “For our juniors line [for PacSun] we think about younger girls that are aspirational and looking to us for what's cool,” Kendall said.
Kylie adds that the PacSun line lets the sisters channel their various “fashion personalities.” She explained that “for PacSun, we stay true to the 'Los Angeles' lifestyle which comes naturally to us." The younger Jenner said her own fashion choices haven't really changed as a result of dabbling in design. "I’d say that my personal style impacts designing clothes more than designing clothes impacts my personal style."
Tell us: Which of their brands best fits your fashion personality?
