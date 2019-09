Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Latest Designs Are SO '90s

This may have been a tough year for PacSun so far, what with filing for bankruptcy and all, but the retailer still has something big going for it: an ongoing collaboration with the youngest Jenner siblings. Since 2012 , Kendall and Kylie have been working with the retailer — long before they launched their own standalone collection. For the newest installment of Kendall and Kylie for PacSun, the sisters are releasing over 100 items inspired by — you guessed it! — the ‘90s.Never mind that Kendall and Kylie Jenner were born in 1995 and 1997, respectively, and thus were toddlers when the decade's biggest trends were at their zenith. Dubbed Golden Child, the new collection launched on July 24, and a second drop arrives on September 9. Expect belly-baring sweatshirts, slip dresses worn over T-shirts, and, duh, chokers, among other nostalgic pieces.Despite its very on-trend influence, it marks a more refined turn for the sister-vetted partnership, which has been filled with lace and flower prints galore in past seasons. Shorts and rompers have cropped up year-round in their PacSun line, and that's because of the fair-weather climes the sisters know very well. “Growing up in California has had us constantly surrounded by so many cool places,” Kendall told us via a PacSun rep. “We never feel like we run out of inspiration.”