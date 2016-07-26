Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Latest Designs Are SO '90s



And it's a good thing they've got so much inspiration at the ready, considering the PacSun capsule involves seasonal drops, and they still have to churn out looks for their namesake brand. So, how do the Jenner sisters prevent crossover? “We like to look at our past collections before we begin designing so that we’re always aware of areas where we can challenge ourselves and introduce fun new things to our customer,” Kendall said.



Kendall and Kylie for PacSun is much more playful than the duo's contemporary line — and way more affordable, with pieces in the Golden Child collection ranging from $22.95 to $64.95, which is good for the customers they have in mind. “For our juniors line [for PacSun] we think about younger girls that are aspirational and looking to us for what's cool,” Kendall said.