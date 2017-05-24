Kylie Just Announced Three New Lip Kits — & They're Sweet

We were almost sure Kylie Jenner couldn’t possibly think up any more lip kit colors. But after she announced her new velvet formula a couple months back, we knew this demi-matte line would be the start of something great. And today, Kylie Cosmetics proved us right. The brand announced that it would be restocking the four OG lip kits, plus three brand-new shades. Of course, the news came with color swatches by way of Jenner's social media channels.
"Today's a special day!” she captioned the image on Instagram. “We are announcing and launching 3 brand new velvet lip kits all within the same day!" A special day, indeed. But if that news alone doesn't already make you feel like a kid in a candy shop, the shade names will. All three of the new lip kits have super sweet candy names: Poison Berry, a dark brick red, Strawberry Cream, a peachy pink, and Grape Soda, a cool-toned purple. Judging by the clips posted to Jenner's Snapchat, these velvety colors go on opaque and bright (even the frosty purple — much to our surprise).
If you want in on the action, Kylie Cosmetics announced that you can expect the line to drop today at 3 p.m. PST sharp. Considering the fact that Jenner's lip kits historically fly off the shelves faster than you can say "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," we think it's probably safe to assume you're going to want to act fast on these ones.
