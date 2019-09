Kylie Just Announced Three New Lip Kits — & They're Sweet

We were almost sure Kylie Jenner couldn’t possibly think up any more lip kit colors. But after she announced her new velvet formula a couple months back, we knew this demi-matte line would be the start of something great. And today, Kylie Cosmetics proved us right. The brand announced that it would be restocking the four OG lip kits, plus three brand-new shades. Of course, the news came with color swatches by way of Jenner's social media channels.