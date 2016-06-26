Chrissy Teigen Brought Her Mom On Date Night With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen went out on a date with her husband John Legend and she brought her mom along.



Yes, Teigen brought her mom, Vilailuck, out for the night. Lucky for us, Teigen Snapchatted the whole thing, which honestly, looked really fun. It was nothing like one of those chaperoned dates you had to go on as a kid.



But let's be clear, this definitely wasn't quite the romantic night out the new parents to Luna may have originally planned.



The two deadpanned in a snap that had them talking about what a romantic date they were having before panning to Teigen's mom, who was on her phone.



By the looks of her face, Teigen seemed a little grossed out about stealing kisses in front of her mother. And honestly, who could blame her?