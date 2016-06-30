Teigen explained that the hotel did warn the guests about the drill — alas, in vain. "Our hotel warned us last night they were doing an emergency drill today but I still freaked out and ran outside half naked with the baby," she tweeted. "Truly thought it was over for us. Can never show my face around these employees ever again." The 30-year-old also said she puked. "I do not handle fake trauma well," she wrote on Twitter. No kidding. Teigen also shared a video on Twitter assuring everybody that they were alright. "We just want to thank you all for your prayers and your well wishes," she joked. "We're okay. Feeling pretty blessed."