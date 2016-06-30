Today we learned that despite all her lovely qualities, Chrissy Teigen is definitely not the kind of person you want to be in an emergency with. The model and cookbook author survived a harrowing experience on Thursday, fleeing from her Los Angeles hotel room half-naked with her baby Luna in tow due to — wait for it — a non-mandatory emergency drill. And to our delight, Teigen thoroughly documented her ordeal on social media, Instagramming and Snapchatting the whole calamity.
Teigen explained that the hotel did warn the guests about the drill — alas, in vain. "Our hotel warned us last night they were doing an emergency drill today but I still freaked out and ran outside half naked with the baby," she tweeted. "Truly thought it was over for us. Can never show my face around these employees ever again." The 30-year-old also said she puked. "I do not handle fake trauma well," she wrote on Twitter. No kidding. Teigen also shared a video on Twitter assuring everybody that they were alright. "We just want to thank you all for your prayers and your well wishes," she joked. "We're okay. Feeling pretty blessed."
Well, at least it looks like the new mom has already got the whole baby-saving maternal-instinct thing down.
Our hotel warned us last night they were doing an emergency drill today but I still freaked out and ran outside half naked with the baby— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2016
Truly thought it was over for us. Can never show my face around these employees ever again 😂😂😂— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2016
Just a drill but we thought it's for real😂😂😂😂#firedrills😜😜 pic.twitter.com/BA1Ichw8L0— Vilailuck (@Pepperthai2) June 30, 2016
