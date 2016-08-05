Chrissy Teigen, Twitter Warrior, Defends Performers' Rights To Ban Phones

Sometimes the internet can feel like the wild west, but there's one sheriff who's always on duty: Chrissy Teigen. The cookbook author is no stranger to getting into Twitter squabbles, and on Thursday she proved once again that you don't want to get on her bad side.
During a show, comedian Chris D'Elia (Undateable) was performing, a young woman in the audience began taking pictures and using her phone. He responded by calling her out during the show, and the woman took to Twitter later that night to complain about the ordeal. But Teigen wasn't having it.
The woman's tweets have since been deleted, but the model's defense of the comedian is still up for all to see.
"Comedy is so much about pace and timing. i cannot imagine being up on stage WITHOUT a single distraction," she tweeted. "When that pace is thrown off, I think it takes a while to recover," Teigen continued, along with other pearls of wisdom.
D'Elia's tweets about the incident were all in direct response to the woman in the audience, so it's not clear where the two left the issue.
Moral of the story: If you act out on Twitter, be prepared to face Teigen's wrath. Check out some of her responses below.
@hashslingingash @chrisdelia hi, uninvited guest here, just wanna chime in a bit— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2016
@hashslingingash @chrisdelia comedy is so much about pace and timing. i cannot imagine being up on stage WITHOUT a single distraction...— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2016
@hashslingingash @chrisdelia ...and still performing well. When that pace is thrown off, I think it takes a while to recover...— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2016
@hashslingingash @chrisdelia I know I would probably take a few to get the groove back, not to mention be frustrated with myself and others— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2016
@hashslingingash @chrisdelia so yeah, it is awesome to have fans. But the show is for everyone. And everyone deserves a good show. Xx— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2016
