It was only a matter of time before The Voice turned to Céline Dion for advice. Actually, it's really only a matter of time before anyone turns to Céline Dion for advice. The Canadian songstress has had one of the most robust careers in pop — in her home country, she is royalty. (She would be royalty on American turf were it not for the current occupant of the pop culture throne, Queen Bey.) And, it turns out, she will be playing advisor on next season of NBC's competition-style reality show. As Vulture reports, Dion will lend wisdom to Gwen Stefani's team. Dion herself shared the news on Twitter. She wrote, "Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @NBCTheVoice as #TeamGwen's advisor for Battles! #TheVoice." The 48-year-old signed the tweet with her name (so we know it's directly from her.) Dion will fill the role of "battle round advisor," a position that has previously been filled by the likes of Garth Brooks, Selena Gomez, and Missy Elliott. These advisors supervise the show's version of a duel — two contestants from the same team (as in, Team Gwen) face off for a sudden death-style bout. Dion will preside over Stefani's battles in the 12th season of the show, which will premiere on February 27, 2017. Of course, if we had it our way, Dion would preside over the entire show, not just a portion of it. But we know, as fans, that a queen must share her attention. She has a Las Vegas residency to maintain! And, like all monarchs, she must preside over her kingdom. Duty first!
