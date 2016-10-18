Have no fear The Voice fanatics, all your favorites will be around for a while. Yes, this includes everyone's favorite IRL couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
After sitting out this season and letting Miley Cyrus claim her seat, Stefani is confirmed to return to the show for season 12. That rounds out the judges for next season as: Stefani, Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys, all veterans of the series.
“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC's Alternative and Reality Group in a statement, EW reports. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.” The remaining three judges for season 13, which will premiere fall 2017, will be revealed at a later date.
That means more Gwake duets, flirty glances, and playful banter. We're ready.
After sitting out this season and letting Miley Cyrus claim her seat, Stefani is confirmed to return to the show for season 12. That rounds out the judges for next season as: Stefani, Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys, all veterans of the series.
“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC's Alternative and Reality Group in a statement, EW reports. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.” The remaining three judges for season 13, which will premiere fall 2017, will be revealed at a later date.
That means more Gwake duets, flirty glances, and playful banter. We're ready.
Advertisement