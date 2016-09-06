Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are no strangers to adorable photo ops, but nothing quite compares to seeing Shelton with Stefani's kids. Back in March, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo showed up looking like superstars to support Shelton at the Kids' Choice Awards, and the country crooner celebrated Kingston's birthday with the family in May.
This weekend, the Voice coach also spent Labor Day with Stefani and her kids, and you can tell he had just as much fun as they did. The whole gang went boating near Shelton's lake house in Oklahoma, according to The Daily Mail.
Videos from Stefani's Snapchat show the group spending some quality time together.
Gwen and blake are such a family 😍 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/22UvusootQ— ashly (@NoChillShelton) September 5, 2016
The couple looked adorable in matching tropical getups.
Two-year-old Apollo even took a turn driving the boat — under Shelton's supervision, of course.
Aww!! Apollo and Blake..... Gwen! How can you stand all that cuteness?!❤️🌻❤️🌻❤️ Have fun guys!☀️😎🚤💦💖 pic.twitter.com/MmOYTz38gz— Traci Barnabei (@liventhemoment) September 5, 2016
Stefani has said it's been hard to share custody of her kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Based on this footage, it looks like she and Shelton really make the most of their family time.
