Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have A Country Celebration For Her Son's 10th Birthday

Gwen Stefani is officially the coolest mom in Hollywood. The 46-year-old singer embarked on a country celebration for her eldest son's 10th birthday. Best of all, the Snapchat queen let us all on in on the festivities — 10 seconds at a time.
To celebrate Kingston's milestone birthday, Stefani and her beau, Blake Shelton, returned to his country roots. They decked out the 10-year-old out in camouflage gear and took him camping, hiking, fishing, and for dune buggy rides. Kingston even got to ride on a helicopter and catch a frog with his superstar mom, according to Us Weekly.
The young rascal, who's the mirror image of his father Gavin Rossdale, didn't seem bothered by social media fans joining in on his celebration. He even smiled for the camera as Stefani took Snaps of his chopper ride.
When the festivities were over, Stefani and Kingston flew to Indiana to support Shelton's headlining gig at the Indianapolis 500's Firestone Legends Day Concert, according to Entertainment Tonight. The mother-son duo were spotted singing along to "Sure Be Cool If You Did."
