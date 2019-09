Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have A Country Celebration For Her Son's 10th Birthday

Gwen Stefani is officially the coolest mom in Hollywood. The 46-year-old singer embarked on a country celebration for her eldest son's 10th birthday. Best of all, the Snapchat queen let us all on in on the festivities — 10 seconds at a time.To celebrate Kingston's milestone birthday, Stefani and her beau, Blake Shelton, returned to his country roots. They decked out the 10-year-old out in camouflage gear and took him camping, hiking, fishing, and for dune buggy rides. Kingston even got to ride on a helicopter and catch a frog with his superstar mom, according to Us Weekly