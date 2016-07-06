Gwen Stefani has gone through hell and back to get to the peaceful place where she is today. In her cover story for Harper'z Bazaar, the pop star opened up about her divorce from Gavin Rossdale and the breakup of her family. "It was the beginning of hell," Stefani said of the day she discovered her husband's infidelity. "Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret," she added. "My dreams were shattered... All I wanted my whole life was to have babies, be married, like what my parents have."
As painful as separating from Rossdale was, sharing custody of their three children — 10-year-old Kingston, 7-year-old Zuma, and 2-year-old Apollo — was equally painful. "It was so insane because not only did my family break up, but then my kids are taken away like half the time, so that was really like, 'What?! What did I do?'"
But after hitting rock bottom, things started looking up for Stefani — beginning with meeting her now-boyfriend Blake Shelton on The Voice. "[I]t was like being handed this gift of a friend who was going through the exact same thing at the exact same time," she said of Shelton, who at the time was going through a divorce from fellow country-singer Miranda Lambert. "And then it was just like everything flipped," she continued. "It went from horrible to, like, hopeful and, like, 'Wow, God, you just don't know what's gonna happen next.'"
