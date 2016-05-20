Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale may only be 2 years old. But it already seems obvious that he inherited his mom and dad's mad musical skills. Apparently, young Apollo even helps Mom out during song rehearsals. Way to nail that "Old MacDonald" rendition, kiddo.
(Co-admin) #snatchats #snapchat with #apollo singing #oldmacdonald 🐮 #hadacow #eieio #cutiepie #toddlerstyleonpoint #adorable #hairstyle #gwenstefani #rehearsals #withtheband #studiolife #sendmeapicture #thisiswhatthetruthfeelsliketour @gwenstefani #gwenandblake #blakeandgwensavedeachother 🙏❤️✨ @blakeshelton
It seems he takes after Stefani when it comes to style, too. She may still be picking out the clothes, but Apollo already knows how to own a look. And check out his skills with those drumsticks! He's got great rhythm, and not just for a baby. We're guessing with this kind of natural talent, he could probably out-play some fully grown percussionists.
