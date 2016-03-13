Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been giving us an eyeful, as well as an earful, of their adorable romance in recent months, but they also have careers to manage. That's why Stefani wasn't at the Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday night, while her boyfriend was donning goofy costumes and getting slimed as host of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. While she was in Japan promoting her new single, "Make Me Like You," she sent some pretty appropriate reps: her boys.
Stefani tweeted this pic of 7-year-old Zuma, looking quite a bit like a Blake superfan, on the orange carpet. But she also seemed to be doing everything she could to watch the KCAs from across the Pacific. She asked her Japanese fans to help her figure out how to stream the show. Later, when a fan tweeted her a pic of 2-year-old Apollo Rossdale, she replied that the phone seen in the photo was her on FaceTime. Did she have the kids hold up their phones to show her the entire show?
@LizbethB12xo ha!!!! That's me on FaceTime from Japan!! Wow that is funny! Gx— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 13, 2016
In typical Gwake style, Stefani also demonstrated that she is fully aware — and amused — by how twitterpated she and Shelton appear. She posted a screenshot of this exaggerated Us Weekly headline and we think that "Ha!" might be directed both at herself and the story.
