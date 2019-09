Gwen Stefani not knowing that she is cool?! The woman oozes cool — hell, she practically ushered in a new era of what it means to be cool. Then again: Maybe, even as she's been seen as someone whose priority is breaking free from the patriarchy and starting shit, Stefani has been honest with us about who she is all along. Maybe she really is just a girl, singing about her feelings, bleaching her hair a different blonde.I don't buy that, TBH. I would rather cast her as a master chameleon — her wild-child mode one way to get over heartbreak while winning music fans, her fashion sense not nearly a complete reflection of who she is on the inside. Her sound and her appearance have always seemed in step: From her ska roots to her Harajuku days to her current country kick, her personal aesthetic seems to pivot with each new life milestone. Those around for her early days were lucky enough to to witness her rebellious period, but now she’s settling back into her more conservative roots.As Gwen's destiny has changed, so has her lifestyle (but never that signature red pout, nor the ice-blonde hair). She's as sensitive as she is tough, and that's what makes her able to stay relevant. But anyway, getting back to the original question: Would the old Stefani be into who she's become?The 2016 Stefani is raising her children as best she can (even though she has to split custody with Rossdale); she is writing, singing, performing, and loving better than she has since she first broke out in the music world three decades ago. She is the new and improved Stefani who rebuilt her life to be bigger and better after unforeseeable heartbreak.Nope — 17-year-old Stefani would not like the new Stefani. She would fucking love her.