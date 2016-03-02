As we've established time and time again, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially a Thing.
So much so, in fact, that the country singer recently bought his cowgirl an actual horse. So what precipitated this equine gift?
"We got her horse, and I got myself a horse at the same time," Shelton recently told Nancy O'Dell of Entertainment Tonight. "Gwen, she loves riding and she loves horses. It's actually so funny that people are so shocked by that, but if you can name me one girl on the planet that doesn't love horses or just think that they are beautiful."
There you have it. Off the top of our heads, we can't name any fillies who wouldn't appreciate a pony (though that doesn't mean there aren't exceptions to Blake's rule). We're also wondering how much horseback riding Gwake is actually doing lately. One-half of the couple seems more likely to be donning red carpet-meets-ice-skating attire than chaps these days.
