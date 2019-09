New Horse Owner Gwen Stefani Has Gone Full Country

It's official, folks: Gwen Stefani has gone full country.The Anaheim, CA, native has been looking more Arkansas since stepping out with boyfriend Blake Shelton. She's wearing camo. She's going to football games . Now, she's gone and found a horse.The pop star shared photos of her new horse, Halo, on Instagram. Apparently, Halo was a gift ("best present ever"), but it's not clear if our number-one suspect, Shelton, was the one who bought it.