Story from Pop Culture

New Horse Owner Gwen Stefani Has Gone Full Country

Erin Donnelly
It's official, folks: Gwen Stefani has gone full country.

The Anaheim, CA, native has been looking more Arkansas since stepping out with boyfriend Blake Shelton. She's wearing camo. She's going to football games. Now, she's gone and found a horse.

The pop star shared photos of her new horse, Halo, on Instagram. Apparently, Halo was a gift ("best present ever"), but it's not clear if our number-one suspect, Shelton, was the one who bought it.

My new bunny #bestpresentever hi Halo 🐴💕 gx

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Look at my fancy fringe!! #cantbelivemylife Gx #Halo

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on


How soon before she starts rocking Wranglers? Place your bets now!

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture