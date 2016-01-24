New Horse Owner Gwen Stefani Has Gone Full Country

It's official, folks: Gwen Stefani has gone full country.
The Anaheim, CA, native has been looking more Arkansas since stepping out with boyfriend Blake Shelton. She's wearing camo. She's going to football games. Now, she's gone and found a horse.
The pop star shared photos of her new horse, Halo, on Instagram. Apparently, Halo was a gift ("best present ever"), but it's not clear if our number-one suspect, Shelton, was the one who bought it.
How soon before she starts rocking Wranglers? Place your bets now!
