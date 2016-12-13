If there is one good thing to come out of the year 2016, it's the fact that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reunited. These two are perhaps one of the best examples that true love isn't actually dead, and that alone makes us happy. And though they're pretty low-key about their relationship this time around, Hemsworth has been supporting Cyrus in the sweetest way possible.
According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Hemsworth is a frequent guest backstage at The Voice where Cyrus has become a fan-favorite judge this season. A source close to Cyrus says that Hemsworth spends time at craft services (you know, the spot where all the on-set snacks are) while Cyrus works. This is so adorable for two reasons: the fact that Hemsworth seems happy to hang out while his lady love is hard at work, and the fact that he's hangin' by the snacks. We knew we loved him for a reason.
Though he's been spotted on set, the source says that Cyrus won't discuss her relationship when she meets fans, saying that she "never speaks openly about Liam. [She] keeps everything pretty under wraps between the two of them."
It's totally cool that they're keeping things quiet — we definitely respect and understand why they don't openly discuss their relationship. But we'd also love to know what his favorite craft services snacks are...is he a Twizzlers kinda guy? Or perhaps he prefers glazed donuts? The people need answers.
According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Hemsworth is a frequent guest backstage at The Voice where Cyrus has become a fan-favorite judge this season. A source close to Cyrus says that Hemsworth spends time at craft services (you know, the spot where all the on-set snacks are) while Cyrus works. This is so adorable for two reasons: the fact that Hemsworth seems happy to hang out while his lady love is hard at work, and the fact that he's hangin' by the snacks. We knew we loved him for a reason.
Though he's been spotted on set, the source says that Cyrus won't discuss her relationship when she meets fans, saying that she "never speaks openly about Liam. [She] keeps everything pretty under wraps between the two of them."
It's totally cool that they're keeping things quiet — we definitely respect and understand why they don't openly discuss their relationship. But we'd also love to know what his favorite craft services snacks are...is he a Twizzlers kinda guy? Or perhaps he prefers glazed donuts? The people need answers.
Advertisement