Miley Cyrus has been spotted wearing her engagement ring, leading some to assume she and ex-fiancé Liam Hemsworth are back on. They aren't the only celebs who put a ring on it, only to take said ring off before they ever got to taste their wedding cake. Some of these celebrity engagements were short, while some went on for years before the couple called it quits. Some happened so many subsequent partners ago that it's hard to believe the OG lovebirds were ever together. Remember Gwen and Brad? They were once so in love, they got matching haircuts.
While some celeb splits were obviously for the best, a few would-be spouses might want to mull over the Miley-Liam rumors and start reconsidering. If rom-coms have taught us anything, it's that sometimes returning to your first love is the best thing you can do. And if they're concerned about their image, people really do love nostalgia.
