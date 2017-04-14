Story from Pop Culture

A Not-So-Itsy-Bitsy Spider Chewed A Hole In Meghan Linsey's Face

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock.
Life: It's a roller coaster. One day, you're a contestant on The Voice, the next, you're battling a vicious spider bite. At least, that's how the story goes for former contestant Meghan Linsey, who appeared on the NBC program in 2015. The 31-year-old recently shared on her personal Instagram that she is recovering from a serious spider bite.
"It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the US," Linsey wrote in a lengthy caption. "I am still dealing with the wound on my face, but I finally found the right meds to control the nerve pain. I know I'm not out of the woods on this yet, but I am so incredibly grateful for my health and I will never take it for granted again. "
Advertisement
The post itself is a collage of four very telling photos. There's a photo of Linsey's swollen face, a couple close-ups on her healing wound, and photographic evidence of the spider itself. Her tale is fairly harrowing, so buckle up. In February, Linsey woke to discover a dying spider in her hand. Her face was stinging. Shortly after, she began experiencing symptoms associated with the bite of a brown recluse.
"From excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling... etc," Linsey listed. The Mayo Clinic lists "fever, chills, and body aches" as symptoms of the bite, which is known to be one of two serious spider bites. (The majority of spider bites are innocuous and often go unnoticed.) In some cases, the bite develops into an open sore, which is precisely what happened to Linsey.

I know I've been MIA on social media for a while, so I wanted to fill you all in on what's going on. These pics are hard to share, but I think it's important for me to be open with you guys. Everything isn't perfect all of the time. We all go through hard stuff. So, 9 days ago, on February 12, I woke up to a stinging sensation on my face. I looked and in my right hand was a dead spider. Somehow while I was sleeping, a spider had bit me and I had killed it. This scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list. The stinging was awful and I knew it had to be poisonous. I put the spider in a bag and headed to urgent care. Over the course of the last 9 days, I have experienced the most insane symptoms. From excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling... etc. It has really been rough. It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the US. I am still dealing with the wound on my face, but I finally found the right meds to control the nerve pain. I know I'm not out of the woods on this yet, but I am so incredibly grateful for my health and I will never take it for granted again. Your thoughts and prayers are much appreciated. I will be getting back in the studio this week, to work on the new record! I can't wait to finish it. And I can't wait to get back on the road on March 9 & 10- I will be playing in Alaska! And PLEASE, if you live in area where these spiders are, do some research and learn how to protect yourself! I know this is not common at all, but better safe than sorry! Love you all! Xo Meg

A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on

The Louisiana native did what anyone else would do in the situation: She took to WebMD. WebMD has a reputation for fearmongering — look up your symptoms, and in most cases you'll find something that makes you think you're going to die.
"They tell people to not look up things on WebMD, and I had looked up everything on WebMD and I had every symptom. Every day was another thing," Linsey told People in an exclusive interview. The "sore" effect is actually necrosis — when the dead dermis begins to rot.
Linsey continued, “I was supposed to be getting better, but I was getting worse – up until day nine, which is when the symptoms stopped happening and the necrosis started on my face.”
Advertisement
Linsey isn't shy about sharing photos of the experience on Instagram. She admitted that her makeup routine is a little more involved these days, but she doesn't mind the extra work — she's happy to be alive. According to her Instagram, all of the "dead tissue" on her face is gone, and she seems to be healing well. The singer is back at the mic, too; she'll be performing in Panama City on April 22.

Day 25- Brown Recluse Spider Bite. Good news- All of the black (dead tissue) is GONE! Super excited about this!

A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on

Linsey got her start as half of a country duo called Steel Magnolias. On The Voice, however, Linsey competed as a solo act and has been performing on her own ever since. In July of 2015, she released the album Believer. According to her Instagram feed, she is working on a new record now.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series