Cassadee Pope announced her engagement to Rian Dawson on Instagram in a photo simply captioned, "We're engaged," followed by as many hearts emoji as she could press. The shot also includes a good look at her impressive engagement bling. The couple are both in the music world, with Pope gaining notoriety after winning The Voice with coach Blake Shelton in 2012. Dawson is the drummer for All Time Low. Dawson also Instagrammed the moment, writing, "The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier." The pair haven't released a date for their wedding as of yet, but we're certain it won't be this weekend. Pope is already quite busy. She has a date with the Grammys on Sunday night, where she's nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Chris Young for their duet, "Think of You." Pope and Dawson have been together since 2010, according to Billboard, when Pope was the singer of a rock band called Hey Monday.
