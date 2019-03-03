Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson have shared tributes to Janice Freeman, a former contestant on The Voice who died on Saturday evening at the age of 33.
Freeman appeared on The Voice in its 13th season in 2017, with Cyrus as her coach. She placed 11th overall in the competition. According to a TMZ report, Freeman experienced trouble breathing while at home with her husband in West Covina, CA, called 911, and was brought to the hospital, where she died from an apparent blood clot.
Freeman was selected by both Cyrus and Hudson during her audition for The Voice, and ultimately ended up working with Cyrus. On Sunday, Cyrus posted a photo of a rainbow to her Instagram Story in memory of Freeman.
“Thank you @janicefreeman...for everything. This represents you perfectly,” she wrote alongside a rainbow emoji.
Cyrus and Freeman had stayed in touch after The Voice. Last year, Freeman posted an Instagram Live video thanking Cyrus for finding her a place to live and paying some of her rent when she was looking for a house, according to People.
“Miley, you are my dawg, like my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” Freeman said at the time. “You got somebody that got your back.”
Hudson also shared her memories of Freeman on Instagram by posting a video of Freeman’s audition, which was a cover of Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.”
“The voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all!” she wrote.
