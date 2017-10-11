Season 13 of The Voice is off to a groundbreaking start. Not only is this current round the first for new mentor Jennifer Hudson, but Just Jared reports that for the very first time, one of the teams is all-female. Last night, when Miley Cyrus chose her last contestant, she made history. Fellow coaches Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson foresaw the team as the blind auditions wound down, but Cyrus made the possibility of an all-girl team a reality.
"So, I have to tell you, like Blake said, I am on the verge of making her-story on The Voice," Cyrus said when she enlisted new recruit Megan Rose. The country crooner cemented Cyrus in the annals of singing competition history. Rose is going to be there right alongside her, too. As a member of this historic team, she and her fellow competitors are sure to be talked about for seasons to come. Cyrus added, "Megan, you are a part of something so much bigger."
"I'm really proud to say I'm the first one in Voice history to have an all-female team," Cyrus told Yahoo. "I want to celebrate females in this industry, because I think sometimes we can get lost, and people can tell you that you have to change who you are to market yourself."
In the past 12 seasons of The Voice, there have only been four female champions and a female coach has only won the competition two times, Yahoo reports. Cyrus' team spans just about every genre. In addition to Rose's representation of Nashville, Cyrus has bluesy crooners, rockers, indie singers, pop stars in the making, and even folk singer Shilo Gold, a cantor's daughter.
Before Rose joined Cyrus' crew, Hudson voiced her own thoughts on the possibility of an all-female group. "It would be so powerful and moving to see an all-female team!" she said. Now that it's assembled, all Cyrus' team has to do is kick ass.
