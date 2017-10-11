"So, I have to tell you, like Blake said, I am on the verge of making her-story on The Voice," Cyrus said when she enlisted new recruit Megan Rose. The country crooner cemented Cyrus in the annals of singing competition history. Rose is going to be there right alongside her, too. As a member of this historic team, she and her fellow competitors are sure to be talked about for seasons to come. Cyrus added, "Megan, you are a part of something so much bigger."