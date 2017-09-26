This Is Why Kelly Clarkson Chose To Judge On The Voice Instead Of American Idol

Kelly Clarkson is so moving on from American Idol.
The singing sensation announced in May that she would be headed to The Voice in 2018 to judge alongside country star Blake Shelton, shocking fans who hoped she'd join the Idol reboot this fall.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson cleared up some speculation that something went down between her and the show that launched her career, explaining that her decision ultimately came down to a lack of time.
"I've been in talks with The Voice about doing stuff for years," she told ET. "It's a family decision too, for us. Like, my husband [Brandon Blackstock] manages Blake [Shelton] so we're all in one place and it's going to be good. And I'm excited, y'all."
Clarkson also mentioned that it's been a strange experience not being on the same network as Ryan Seacrest, but that the two are finding the humor in their current situation nonetheless.
"I had to interview with Ryan Seacrest recently, it was so weird...We had a good laugh about it," she said.
The "Stronger" singer isn't the only Idol alum switching over to NBC, either. Jennifer Hudson, who competed on Idol during its third season and somehow didn't win, will be joining Shelton, Adam Levine, and Miley Cyrus as a judge on The Voice this season. Though they may not be coaching alongside each other next spring — the full cast has yet to be announced — Clarkson said she'll be watching Hudson work her magic.
"I love her," she said. "I love, first of all, just the confidence that she has, and I had so much fun with her."
Much like Hudson, Clarkson exudes a confidence that is both enviable and inspiring. The mother of four — she and her husband have two children together, and he has two from a previous relationship — has been an ardent advocate for body-positivity and supporting other women. Her new album Meaning of Life, out on Oct. 27, is a testament to her strength and perseverance.
