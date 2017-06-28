One familiar face won't be coming back to the rotating judging roster of The Voice.
Entertainment Tonight explains that Pharrell Williams has so much on his schedule that he can't fit in another turn in the judging chair, even though he says that the experience of helping up-and-coming artists as "a drug."
"Honestly, I have to work," he told Today. "I got so much work to do. It was so much fun and while I was doing it, helping other people was like a drug for me. I couldn’t get enough of helping them, but I have work to do, music to make and so many records."
Advertisement
WATCH: Will @Pharrell return to #TheVoice? pic.twitter.com/sz61lKW7H7— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 27, 2017
Williams sat alongside bosom buddies Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for four seasons, even taking home the big prize during season 8. His prodigy, Sawyer Fredericks, won the competition show back in 2015, becoming the show's youngest winner ever at 16 years old.
It'll be tough to imagine the show without Williams' signature cool and his sound advice — which usually went along the lines of staying true to yourself — but fans will have to take solace knowing that he's in the studio with some big (and we mean big) names.
"Ariana Grande's album's amazing, the Justin Timberlake album's amazing," he explained. "There's another album that I can't talk about, but all my fans know about it. It's coming and it's exciting and there's just so much work I got done being off, but I'm so grateful and had such a great time."
He says that he'll always look back on his time at The Voice with fond memories. Taking home the title of winning coach certainly isn't something to scoff at, either. Williams' departure leaves one judging spot empty, which might explain why American Idol alumnae Kelly Clarkson signed on to coach.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement