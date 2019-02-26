Miley Cyrus Sent Priyanka Chopra Love On Instagram

Fans are giddy over a comment that Miley Cyrus made on her ex-boyfriend’s new wife’s Instagram.
Back in their Disney days, Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus were the ultimate tween power couple. Now, Jonas and Cyrus are married — to other people. Jonas wed Priyanka Chopra in a multi-day ceremony fit for royals, while Cyrus said “I do” to now-hubby Liam Hemsworth in a low-key wedding at their home.
Though there has been zero bad blood between the “We Can’t Stop” singer and the former Jonas Brother in recent years (I mean, Cyrus has been attached to Hemsworth for the better part of a decade, even if "7 Things" is still a bop), a cute comment that Cyrus posted on an Instagram pic of Chopra still sparked joy with fans.
Fans freaked out in the comments, writing things like:
“we need a picture of miley & priyanka plssss.”
“so sweet of you @mileycyrus.”
“@mileycyrus please take a photo with Priyanka, please pretty please”
“@mileycyrus omg.”
It’s worth noting that, while Chopra and Cyrus do share an ex, they are also connected through Hemsworth. The Hunger Games alum starred alongside Chopra in the comedy Isn’t It Romantic?, which means Cyrus and Chopra may have spent at least some time together. They were both at the Isn’t It Romantic? premiere — even if Cyrus’ husband was missing in action due to illness.
While an Instagram comment does not a friendship make, maybe this sweet comment will spark a hang. Double date, anyone?
