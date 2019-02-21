Why Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Shared Their Biggest Relationship Milestone With The World

Two months after her wedding to Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is finally sharing pictures of the big day. It's almost a responsibility she feels she has after growing up in the spotlight for so long, she explained to Vanity Fair in their most recent cover story.
While she's constantly navigating what type of public figure she wants to be, two recent life events — her marriage and the destruction of her Malibu home in the California fire back in November — have thrown her for the biggest loop.
“I remember getting my license and it being a big deal that I was driving,” she told the outlet. “Almost like the milestones in my life were milestones for America. It almost felt like America was a weird godparent, you know?”
So perhaps it's for that reason that her once-private wedding ceremony is getting its time in the spotlight, with Cyrus sharing photos of her dress and flowers, as well as behind-the-scenes snaps of her and her family.
But on the other hand, there are plenty of reasons for Cyrus to keep her personal life away from the eyes of people who look up to her. After all, Cyrus has been wrapped up in her fair share of controversy, including her 2013 VMAs performance and a public feud with Nicki Minaj.
“I was so influential in kids’ lives that I was like America’s nanny,” she continued. "Like, ‘Just sit your kids in front of me and I’ll teach them how to be a good person.’ Which maybe backfired on the American godparent.”
Before this recent switch to transparency, Cyrus' relationship with Hemsworth was notoriously elusive. They got together, they broke up, they were back together, all while engagement rumors persistently cropped up without any official confirmation from the couple. It wasn't until Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed their marriage that fans realized all this speculation may have been spot-on this whole time.
Luckily, it's not likely anyone would complain about Cyrus being more open about her love with the movie star. Now that they've tied the knot and she's even taken his name, this story won't be leaving the spotlight.
