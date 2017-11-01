Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reemerge With Matching Rings On Vacay

Have Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally walked down the biggest aisle of their lives? The on-again off-again couple has been exceptionally private since they reconciled and began dating in 2009. The lovebirds met on the set of The Last Song, where they starred together as two teens caught up in their feelings.
Let's go back through their relationship. Thankfully, Cosmopolitan has a well-researched timeline of their public appearances and statements. The pair got in engaged in 2012, and then called off their engagement later in 2013. They remained broken up through 2014, until suddenly Miley is seen again with her ring in January 2015. Since then, everything has seemed like smooth sailing for the couple. Throughout the entire time, Miley has sported/not sported a ring on her traditional ring finger.
Advertisement
Flash forward to today: she was seen wearing a ring again, and this time, and Hemsworth is wearing a ring on his ring finger, reports Glamour. Questions are now swirling: did the couple get hitched in private recently? Are they promise rings or engagement rings? Do they just like watching people scramble to figure out their relationship? Are they are playing with us?
Whatever the answer is, we can be assured the Miley will tell us in her own time. As much as Miley and Liam deserve their privacy, a big part of us is so curious about Miley's wedding fashion. The "Younger Now" singer has such a let-loose, rule-breaking style, that her wedding look could only be one for the ages.
In the meanwhile, Hemsworth is on Tybee Island filming his new movie Killerman. We really wonder if he'll come back from the island a married man.
Advertisement