Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Walked The Red Carpet Together For The First Time In Years

Miley Cyrus and her fiancé (and fellow actor) Liam Hemsworth stepped onto the red carpet together last night for the very first time in years. What was the occasion that got these two to break their streak? The premiere of Marvel's latest film Thor: Ragnarok, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Liam's brother, as Thor.
The Thor: Ragnarok premiere was held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood last night, and according to People Magazine, Miley and Liam "walked hand-in-hand" and posed for photographs together on the red carpet before the screening. She looked stunning on Hemsworth's arm in a funky floral-print, knee length dress.
Advertisement
The last time we saw Miley Cyrus photographed with Liam Hemsworth was last October when he came to support her as she was honored at Variety's Power of Women luncheon, though that event didn't even involve a red carpet. That was their first public appearance together after breaking up in 2013 and calling things back on in mid-2016 — damn, it's been a wild ride.
Interestingly, last year, around the same time of the Variety Power of Women luncheon, Cyrus appeared on the cover of Elle's October 2016 issue. In her interview for the cover story, she told Elle she was done with red carpets. Cyrus explained, "[A year ago] I had to do the [A Very Murray Christmas] premiere, and I will never do a red carpet again. Why, when people are starving, am I on a carpet that's red? Because I'm 'important'? Because I'm 'famous'? That's not how I roll. It's like a skit—it's like Zoolander." It looks like the "Younger Now" singer is willing to put those anti-red carpet feelings aside for one night in order to support her fiancé's brother Chris, whom, despite all the relationship hiccups, she is very close with.
Advertisement