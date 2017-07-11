The Hemsworth brothers definitely have a lot of love between them. (FYI: there's 27-year-old Liam, 33-year-old Chris, and 36-year-old Luke.) But, like all true brothers, they like to give each other shit — for everything from their embarrassing Instagram posts to how much cooler one bro's girlfriends is than him.
Chris, the new face for Hugo Boss' Boss Bottled cologne, took the opportunity to make fun of his little brother Liam during a red carpet interview with ET Online on Tuesday. And of course, the tiny shorts came up — you know, the little itty-bitty ones the Liam wrangled onto his body in a hilarious Instagram the Hunger Games star posted this week.
Advertisement
"Yeah, what was that about?" he told ET. "You know what that felt like? That felt like a late Friday night, drunken kinda post. And then the following morning he's like, 'I didn't. Did I? Oh no!'" The Aussie continued, chuckling, "He can't delete it now. And I saw it too and was, like, 'Was that intentional?'"
Then Hemsworth slighted both his brothers and himself when the interviewer asked who the "best partier" is between Liam, Luke, and himself. His amazing answer kind of came out of left field. "Miley," he replied. Yep, it appears he is a big fan of Liam's love (and Chris' potential sister-in-law) Miley Cyrus.
The familial feelings of affection are mutual, too. In May, the "Malibu" singer's mom Tish gushed about how happy Miley is with her boo. "She's in such a great place, so happy, and I think the [new] music really reflects that." She continued, "I will say I love Liam," adding, "I've known him forever. Absolutely cannot be more obsessed."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement