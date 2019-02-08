Miley Cyrus Is Now Miley Hemsworth & Even Liam Is Shocked

Newlywed Miley Cryus and Liam Hemsworth have been delighting the internet with videos of them scaring each other for a long time, but Cyrus's latest surprise has likely topped them all.
In a recent interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Hemsworth revealed that Cyrus had surprised him when she told him she was going to change her last name to Hemsworth.
"I honestly think that was one of the best things about it," he said. "I didn't ask her to take my name. And when I asked her, she said, 'No, of course I'm taking your name.'"
"That's awesome, that's really great," he added.
Hemsworth was clear that his wife (the name she's saved as in his phone), will still go by Miley Cyrus in her music career, but will legally be a Hemsworth.
The Hunger Games star also talked about their intimate wedding in December 2018, in which they were mostly surrounded by close friends and family.
It's only been a month and a half, but that's about all the cute we can handle.
