Miley Cyrus’ Family Shares New Details & Congratulations On Surprise Wedding

Days after the reveal of Miley Cyrus' secret nuptials, more info has emerged! Now that the seal has been broken — the embargo! — Cyrus' family has taken to social media to share loving and sweet posts about the wedding.
First, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo taken on his Blackberry of the family attendees. The people in the photo are all from the Cyrus family — there's Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, and Braison's fiancé Stella McBride. McBride also shared her own commemorative photo, writing, "Nothing better than celebrating love & family over the holidays ✨with my favorite wedding date."
Brothers Luke and Chris Hemsworth were also reportedly in attendance alongside Hemsworth's father, although they have yet to share any info on social media. By all accounts, it was a small family affair for the Last Song co-stars.
The new photos, namely ones from proud parents Billy Ray and Tish, show off the decorations in the Cyrus Tennessee home. Miley carried a bouquet of white and black flowers, and a huge white and ivory balloon display acted as an indoor backdrop for the wedding party to take photos in front of. In another room, another set of balloons emerged reading "Mr" and "Mrs." Overall, it looked like a casual and relaxed affair, with the Hemsworth brothers wearing printed floral shirts, and Noah a black beanie.
Merry wedding to all and to all a good night!
#new screenshot of @LiamHemsworth @chrishemsworth @hemsworthluke and Liam's father at the wedding (rumors) in Nashville ?
