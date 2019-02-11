If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth walking down the red carpet at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards tonight, I have some bad news.
Hemsworth was reportedly hospitalized last night, although we're still not sure of the cause. According to ExtraTV, he also missed the press day for his upcoming film, Isn't It Romantic.
"He’s texted us this morning, he was in hospital over night so hopefully he will be fine," co-star Rebel Wilson said.
But while we're bummed not to get a repeat performance of their wedding celebration dance, Cyrus doesn't need her husband to make a splash. She's already crushed the red carpet, and performed last night alongside Shawn Mendes in the Recording Academy's tribute to her godmother, legendary singer Dolly Parton. The duo is also set to perform again at the Grammys.
In that spirit, looks like the new Mrs. Hemsworth (she has legally changed her name, but will keep performing as Miley Cyrus) is keeping tonight a family affair — her dad, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, is her date for the evening.
But there's good news ahead for fans of the couple. Cyrus has confirmed that she plans to attend the premiere of Hemsworth's new movie on Monday, if he's feeling up to it by then. Fingers crossed!
