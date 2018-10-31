Rebel Wilson & Liam Hemsworth's New Movie Is The Anti-Rom-Com Rom-Com

Rebel Wilson is here to convert all the rom-com cynics out there. The Pitch Perfect actress will star in a new comedy, Isn’t It Romantic?, along with Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, and Priyanka Chopra.
"It's about a girl who hates romantic comedies, which I did in real life because I didn't feel like they were real” Wilson said on The Ellen Degeneres Show, “ “then I get flung into a world of romantic comedies and I have two love interests in the film because why not?"
The film opens with what seems to be a meet-cute moment. Wilson’s character, Natalie, locks eyes with a man on the train. The man walks up to her — and the steals her purse and runs away. In the course of the chase, Natalie is knocked out, and she wakes up trapped in a romantic comedy.
Isn’t It Romantic? promises to be Enchanted, minus the princesses and with a lot more swearing. With Wilson’s combination of humor and social commentary (“I have a gay sidekick who’s setting gay rights back a hundred years!”), the film sets out to make even the harshest rom-com critic smile. Failing that, they'll at least get to see Liam Hemsworth. "We're essentially the Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling now," Wilson joked.
