These La La Land Engagement Pics Are Such A Delight

La La Land is a lyrical story of love and Los Angeles. So it's no surprise that the film was recently used as inspiration for an engagement photo shoot. Marlies Hartmann of M. Hart Photography took cues from the Oscar-nominated blockbuster when shooting Ellen Wleklinski and Corey Collins, who plan to wed in September at the Redondo Beach Historic Library.
The result was part Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, part Ellen and Corey — and every bit as evocative of Old Hollywood as intended. The Huffington Post reports that some of the cinematic shots took place on January 29 around the Griffith Observatory — through which Mia and Sebastian danced on their first date — while others (the nighttime photos) were taken two weeks later at the Hollywood Bowl overlook.
"My favorite part about the shoot was the real-life chemistry between Ellen and Corey!" Hartmann tells Refinery29. "They are effervescent as a couple, full of the same kind of zest for life and contagious energy as Mia and Sebastian. They made the whole shoot light up just by being themselves…wildly in love and nuts about each other…in that timeless, Old Hollywood sort of way."
Ahead, see the photos from the City of Stars.