Here's to the ones that score all the Oscar nominations.
After a record-breaking sweep at the Golden Globes, it's no surprise that audience darling La La Land went on to be nominated for pretty much everything at the Academy Awards. La La Land earned 14 nominations, tying with another epic love story: Titanic. It seems fitting, considering Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's Mia and Sebastian may be a movie couple as iconic as Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack and Rose. In fact, the La La Land pair are actually pretty damn similar to their Titanic predecessors. The guys are major factors in the women breaking out of their subpar existence (in Rose's case, the crushing expectations of high society, and in Mia's, futile auditions and making espresso). The redheaded heroines are scrappy as hell. And, of course, both couples are blessed with a meet-cute that shows off their feisty chemistry. There is one issue with their similarities: While Titanic took home 11 Oscars in 1998, Winslet and DiCaprio did not receive awards for their performances. Will Stone and Gosling follow in their footsteps, or will they walk home with shiny trophies at the end of the night? If they don't, this pair can take heart: They've already cemented their status as rom-com icons.
