There’s a reason why The Voice stands apart from every other singing competition on TV, and it has more to do with the figures in the big red chairs than with budding vocal talent.
Whereas the draw for American Idol was Simon Cowell’s nasty comments, the best part of The Voice is the chemistry between coaches. A lot has changed since last season — notably that Adam’s become a father, and Gwen and Blake started dating. Here’s what we predict in terms of inter-coach dynamics for season 12 of The Voice.