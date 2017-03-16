It only makes sense that Blake Shelton would toy with the idea of proposing to his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on The Voice. It is, after all, where the two met and continue to show their adorable relationship to the nation — when they're not all over each other's social media, that is. Entertainment Tonight reports that during a new video of coaches' outtakes, the two got especially lovey-dovey after some chiding from their colleagues.
First, there's some playful ribbing. "That's the third time you've beaten me," Shelton says to a glittering Gwen. She bats her mile-long lashes at him, but he doesn't take the bait. "Who don't want to hug up on Gwen for two seconds?" fellow coach Alicia Keys says.
"I have boobs also," Shelton says earnestly.
"I apologize," Keys says before adding, "Maybe bigger."
But the real zinger from comedic savant Keys? She has one suggestion for the couple that's sure to make headlines: "What about, like, a proposal on the show?"
"Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?" Shelton says. Stefani's response? A hearty laugh and, "That would be my dream come true!"
It wouldn't just be Stefani's dream come true. Fans would eat it up, since Gwake is one of the best parts of The Voice. Singing? Sure, that's great and all, but having a weekly check-in with one of our favorite couples is more than reason enough to tune in (though we can think of another Titanic-sized reason).
It's also fun to see the chemistry between the other judges. Gwake is one thing, but seeing Keys cozy up to Adam Levine and trade these comic barbs with Shelton makes us wonder why there isn't a Voice after-show to indulge in. Get on it, producers.
Check out the whole video, below.
