It only makes sense that Blake Shelton would toy with the idea of proposing to his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on The Voice. It is, after all, where the two met and continue to show their adorable relationship to the nation — when they're not all over each other's social media, that is. Entertainment Tonight reports that during a new video of coaches' outtakes, the two got especially lovey-dovey after some chiding from their colleagues.