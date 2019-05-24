Adam Levine & Gwen Stefani Are Playing Musical Chairs On The Voice

Some TV personalities can define a series: Simon Cowell shaped American Idol, Bob Barker is synonymous with The Price Is Right, and Adam Levine gave millions of viewers hope that they could become one of the world's up-and-coming pop sensations on The Voice. And sometimes, these figures have to say goodbye and allow someone else to take their place. Katy Perry is now the mean judge on Idol, Drew Carey gives out the new cars on TPIR, and, soon, Gwen Stefani will take Levine's place in his iconic red chair. After 16 seasons, Levine and his signature tenor vocals are singing goodbye to The Voice.
Advertisement
Carson Daly, who hosts the hit NBC show, reported the news on the Today Show Friday morning. A few hours later, Levine confirmed the reports in a heartfelt Instagram post, in which he thanked the producers, the coaches, the vocalists, and the fans.
"I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life," the Maroon 5 frontman wrote. "Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is a shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I'd go."
Of course, it wouldn't be a goodbye letter without Levine shouting out his love for Blake Shelton, with whom he shared countless good-natured jabs.
"And, BLAKE FUCKIN' SHELTON. I couldn't hid my love for you if I tried," Levine wrote. "Seriously. I tried. Can't do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I'm just happy I got to experience it with you. You're my brother for life."
Shelton also issued a response to the news on Twitter. "Having a hard time wrapping my head around @AdamLevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore," he tweeted. "After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn't set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."
Advertisement
Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019
Shelton should have no problem adjusting to the show's new coach, though. Daly reported that Gwen Stefani, who coached three seasons of The Voice alongside her country-singing beau, will replace Levine in season 17.
Levine hasn't yet said what he plans to do next, but Maroon 5 is touring through Europe and South America this summer. Maybe he plans to spend more time with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their two daughters. Or, perhaps, he's still recovering from his controversial Super Bowl performance. Whatever he does, we're sure this isn't the last we'll see of Levine and his ever-changing hairstyles.
Advertisement