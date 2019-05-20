American Idol season 17 is over, meaning all the beauty looks served by Katy Perry each week have come to an end, too. The judge and her hairstylist Chris Appleton have created a season's worth of notable styles for the show using wigs, including a neon fuchsia wig with waves, a platinum bob hairpiece, and various winter-white ponytails.
Each Sunday night, Perry would appear with a new look — her style debut was almost as exciting as seeing who would be eliminated from the competition. And, of course, she reserved her best three looks for the season finale. First, she wore a massive, sculpted blonde wig for a performance of her song "Con Calma" with Daddy Yankee. Then, she appeared in loose, platinum waves for her duet with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon. Finally, Perry finished the night in a sleek ponytail with sculpted sideburns.
While shooting the live finale, Perry gave fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes as she took her hair down — literally. On her Instagram Story, the singer peeled her bright blonde wig back to reveal extra-long, winter-white hair underneath. Appleton reposted Katy's clips and captioned the video, "What wig?" It was followed by another clip titled, "She grew."
Just last month, Perry was rocking a pixie cut at Coachella, so it's unlikely the bleached, boob-length hair is all hers. Given Perry's notorious knack for finessing wigs, we're pretty sure the brightly bleached strands in the reveal are also a wig or the result of some good ol' extensions. (Wearing a wig underneath a wig would make it easier for Appleton to change up her style quickly during the live show.)
Even though Idol is over, we'll have to keep watching Perry's Instagram Story to see what other hair tricks she's hiding under her wig cap.
