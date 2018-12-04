Wait, Is Gwen Stefani Engaged?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have cooled it on the PDA, but Ellen DeGeneres thinks that's because they have something up their sleeves. And, in fairness, weddings have been in the air recently with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, So, the host couldn't help but try to see if she could get some nuptial news out of Stefani.
“No, he didn’t,” Stefani replied. “No, we’re not. No, we’re not. No, we’re not.”
It was clearly a lie, but DeGeneres pressed on, eager for deets.
Advertisement
“Yes, he told me you’re engaged,” she continued. “So let’s talk about that.”
“What are you talking about?” Stefani insisted. “We’re not. We’re not engaged, and we’re not married. And he’s my boyfriend still.”
Switching tactics, DeGeneres went on to ask the obvious: “But when will you get married?”
“I don’t know,” Stefani said, keeping relationship details close to her chest. “I do not know.”
It is not the first time DeGeneres has pulled this trick. Last month, she carried out a similar stunt with Jennifer Lopez about boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
"He said that y’all are getting married,” DeGeneres said, claiming to have texted the baseball playing about it.
“I don’t know...I don’t know," Lopez replied, equally as mum as Stefani. “We’ve been together for a couple of years. It’s nice.”
Is DeGeneres in the wedding business or something? More like, she's just like us: an avid fan. As soon as one wedding is over, we need a new couple to gush about. Luckily, Stefani and Shelton seem very happy, so if there ever is wedding news, it'll be just that more special.
Watch the interview over below
Advertisement