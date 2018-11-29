Even the former first lady Michelle Obama has struggled to uphold her composure after a good ol’ roasting session from no one other than Ellen DeGeneres. But nothing, not even the world’s most loved talk show host, can shake Jennifer Lopez.
On Thursday’s episode of Ellen, DeGeneres had no shame about prying on the prospect of a Christmas engagement between J.Lo and her long-term boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. “He said that y’all are getting married,” Ellen joked, claiming to have been exchanging texts with J.Lo’s beau. “I don’t know...I don’t know”, Lopez responded with indifference, brushing off the cheeky comments from DeGeneres. “We’ve been together for a couple of years. It’s nice.”
It isn’t the first time Lopez has dismissed wedding inquiries about her smooth sailing relationship with Rodriguez. In June, the singer told Good Morning America that she and Rodriguez are in no rush to tie the knot. “We’re grown-ups, we’re going take our time and do things at our own pace,” she said at the time.
The GMA interview came shortly after the release of Lopez’s single “El Anillo” (which translates to “the ring”). Some think the anthem is a ‘proposal plea’ to Rodriguez, Lopez, however, insisted that the song is intended to motivate and empower women to reach for their highest potential – whether it may be in their professional or personal lives.
Earlier this year, Lopez posted an Instagram of herself and Rodriguez comfortably coiled up on the beach. While the real surprise was a rare sighting of the two workaholics taking time off to relax, fans were quick to spot the shiny, silver band on J.Lo’s finger.
Regardless of all the speculation, DeGeneres does have a credible track record of accurately predicting some of the best celebrity make-ups and break-ups. Perhaps she is onto something, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.
