Nipplegate Returns In The Form Of Adam Levine's Tattooed Torso

There's a chance that Levine's shirtlessness was an example of the double standard, a "screw you" to the censors who would have balked at the sight of a female nipple. Representation for Levine has yet to respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but maybe Levine had good intentions, here. After all, the conversation has started, although the FCC has yet to return Refinery29's request for comment as well. Maybe there's a future in which the Super Bowl has a line of women, all clad in sheer tops, nipples free and unafraid.