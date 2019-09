Nipplegate Returns In The Form Of Adam Levine's Tattooed Torso

Jackson's performance and the fallout from it has become a source of scrutiny in recent years, as the Super Bowl becomes increasingly political. The biggest television event of the year, the show has tried and failed to stay apolitical, especially with Colin Kaepernick still unemployed. Maroon 5's performance this year was already controversial — but don't worry, Adam Levine said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to "move on from [the controversy] and speak through the music." Unfortunately, 'twas not to be! Like it or not, in 2019, even the most anodyne of artists are now being held accountable for political complicity. Congratulations, Levine, you've leveled up.