Adam Levine Took His Shirt Off During Halftime & The Internet Was Both Angry & Turned On

The Super Bowl LIII halftime show featuring Maroon 5 was, well, generally agreed to be a yawner. Adam Levine does not have moves like Jagger, and girls like us were really there to see Travis Scott and Others noted the huge discrepancy between Levine’s celebrated toplessness and how Janet Jackson’s career stalled after a wardrobe malfunction exposed her nipple in 2004. It’s a legitimate criticism to make, particularly after a report detailed how disgraced former CBS CEO Les Moonves single-handedly attempted to sabotage her career. CBS exclusively airs the Super Bowl each year.. But Levine, cosplaying a rebellious, sexy rock star, decided to remove his shirt towards the end of Maroon 5’s performance. As a half-naked Levine paraded around one of the biggest musical stages in the world, folks on the internet were of many minds about seeing his nipples.