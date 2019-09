The Most Shocking Allegations Against Les Moonves & CBS

In his report, Farrow spoke with six women, five of whom went on the record to tell their stories of being harassed by Moonves. The accusers range from Emmy-winning actress Illeana Douglas to writers and producers. Thirty other former and current CBS employees also allege harassment and company-wide protection for those accused of misconduct. Some employees allege that their careers were later derailed as a result of filing harassment complaints. Farrow covered a myriad of allegations against Moonves and CBS — and these are the most shocking stories in his investigative report.