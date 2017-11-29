A remark Katie Couric made over five years ago about Matt Lauer's "most annoying habit" is being examined in a new light after Lauer was fired by NBC News on Wednsday morning amid allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior."
On Wednesday, a clip of Couric's June 2012 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen began recirculating. During the segment "Plead the Fifth," one of the things Cohen asked Couric about was her former colleague.
"You co-hosted The Today Show with Matt Lauer for 15 years," Cohen said, before adding, "What is Matt's most annoying habit?"
Couric took a beat before responding, "He pinches me on the ass a lot."
It's unclear whether she was joking or if she was serious about Lauer groping her constantly while they worked together. Refinery29 reached out to Couric's team to ask about the clip and a spokesperson declined to comment.
Couric's Watch What Happens Live interview is far from being the only old video that is being reexamined in the wake of Lauer's firing. Another 2012 interview, this time between Lauer and actress Anne Hathaway, has also been making rounds on social media as an example of the "warning signs" that existed about him.
The former The Today Show host is just one of the latest examples of powerful men in media who have faced serious consequences due to alleged sexual misconduct in the post-Weinstein world. Last week, longtime TV host Charlie Rose was fired from CBS and The New York Times' White House correspondent Glenn Thrush was suspended amid allegations of sexual misconduct. And today, we also saw Garrison Keillor, host of "A Prairie Home Companion" on Minnesota Public Radio, be fired over allegations of improper behavior towards a coworker.
