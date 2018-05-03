27 Women Come Forward With New Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Charlie Rose

Charlie Rose sexually harassed many more women than previously reported, and CBS News managers were made aware of his misconduct on at least three times, according to a damning investigation by The Washington Post.
In November, eight women who interacted with Rose at PBS (where he had a popular, long-running talk show) accused the longtime TV host of engaging in behavior that included unwanted advances and groping, among other things. He was fired by that network as well as CBS News.
Now, an additional 27 women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against him. Accusations date back to the 1970s up to April 2017, while Rose was the co-anchor of CBS This Morning.
Advertisement
Rose's alleged behavior includes forcibly kissing a CBS staffer, groping and exposing his penis to a former research assistant, and making inappropriate sexual remarks to subordinates. For example, when he was 61, he allegedly got a 20-year-old intern drunk and told her, "I want you to ride me."
The Post reports that CBS managers were made aware of Rose's inappropriate conduct on three occasions: 1986, 2011, and 2017. CBS News says it never received formal human resources complaints about Rose.
Many of the women spoke with the Post under the condition of anonymity, out of fear of retaliation. Rose responded to the allegations in an one-sentence email to the Post: "Your story is unfair and inaccurate."
In recent weeks, some positive media coverage made it seem like the 76-year-old was poised for a comeback. Page Six even reported that unnamed producers were pitching a show in which Rose would interview other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct.
Instead, perhaps the disgraced host should stay at home playing tennis, and those unnamed producers should focus on finding work for PBS staffers who were fired without severance after the network cancelled Rose's titular show.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement