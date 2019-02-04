Story from Fashion

The Internet Thinks Adam Levine’s Super Bowl Tank Looks Familiar

Channing Hargrove
Photo: LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock.
Maroon 5 (along with fellow entertainers Travis Scott and Big Boi) may have taken some heat for their decision to perform during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, but that didn't stop the Songs About Jane frontman from making the most of his time during his 13-minute set.
Adam Levine started his performance wearing two jackets. He switched into another for a marching band-led set and another that read “Atl-iens” for a brief and awkward performance with Outkast member Big Boi. Finally he stripped down to a patterned tank top — and that's when the fun really started.
It didn't take long for viewers at home to notice the similarities between his '70s-style shirt and, well, an item in their living room. Apparently, Levine's tank top reminds people of a set of decorative pillows and drapes sold in Target.
And then the singer ripped off the tank, his bare tattooed chest drawing comparisons to a Chipotle bag, a Ouija board, and well, we won't spoil the rest. Keep reading to see some of the hilarious memes.
SB Nation checked and couldn't find the pillows, drapes or couches available on Target's website but at least we have the memories (and Chipotle).
