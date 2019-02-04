The Internet Thinks Adam Levine’s Super Bowl Tank Looks Familiar

Maroon 5 (along with fellow entertainers Travis Scott and Big Boi) may have taken some heat for their decision to perform during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, but that didn't stop the Songs About Jane frontman from making the most of his time during his 13-minute set.
Adam Levine started his performance wearing two jackets. He switched into another for a marching band-led set and another that read “Atl-iens” for a brief and awkward performance with Outkast member Big Boi. Finally he stripped down to a patterned tank top — and that's when the fun really started.
It didn't take long for viewers at home to notice the similarities between his '70s-style shirt and, well, an item in their living room. Apparently, Levine's tank top reminds people of a set of decorative pillows and drapes sold in Target.
wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 4, 2019
#AdamLevine #superbowl Why you wearing my pillow though? pic.twitter.com/RPiVfvFSSf— Golosabel (@Golosabell) February 4, 2019
For sale: Adam Levine’s shirt. I made it into a pillow so you can rest your head on it every night. $10,000. Free shipping. pic.twitter.com/sf171vGnmM— andy⚓️ (@Nvrgvup15) February 4, 2019
My 12 year old couch wore it better. #AdamLevine #SuperBowl53 pic.twitter.com/VeeKxoUFVh— Eva Parker (@OG5Eva) February 4, 2019
Adam Levine is obviously wearing someone's curtains. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Q9JEt01tNl— KittyCat (@__CATKITTY__) February 4, 2019
And then the singer ripped off the tank, his bare tattooed chest drawing comparisons to a Chipotle bag, a Ouija board, and well, we won't spoil the rest. Keep reading to see some of the hilarious memes.
Adam Levine is tattooed like he's the main character in Memento but the mystery is where he left his Juul. pic.twitter.com/FxBAxOPnsG— Amanda Smith (@AmandaRTubbs) February 4, 2019
Adam Levine looks like the wall of pre-drawn display tattoos in every parlor pic.twitter.com/Excwd3kNJW— ???????? ????? ????? ???? (@mathewrodriguez) February 4, 2019
I just saw someone say Adam Levine’s tattoos make him look like a Chipotle bag. Now I can’t unsee it? pic.twitter.com/3VJrryWlZO— Thick-fil-A (@LilDonaldVert) February 4, 2019
Wait so we cut when Janet Jackson had a nipple come out but I’m forced to look at Adam Levine’s shitty tattoos?— Devin Lytle (@devdevnumnums) February 4, 2019
SB Nation checked and couldn't find the pillows, drapes or couches available on Target's website but at least we have the memories (and Chipotle).
