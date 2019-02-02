Why Is Big Boi Everywhere Right Now?

Songwriter and rapper Big Boi, whose given name is Antwan André Patton, seems to be everywhere right now. And, to top it off, he was recently added to this year's lineup of Super Bowl halftime performers with Maroon 5 and Travis Scott.
If Big Boi sounds familiar but you're still trying to place why you know him, you might recognize him as one half of the iconic rap duo Outkast, along with André 3000. He fronted a number of the group's songs including one of their first No. 1 singles, "The Way You Move." They made a name for themselves as hip-hop legends with songs such as "Ms. Jackson" and "Roses." Their most well-known song is undoubtedly "Hey Ya," from their 2003 album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. They stopped creating music together in 2007, save for a 2014 reunion tour including a performance at Coachella, but fans still hope they will surprise us all in the future with either more music or another reunion.
Big Boi’s performance at the Super Bowl, which will be held in Atlanta this year, is as much a nod to the city's rich hip-hop history as it is a homecoming for the rapper who first rose to fame there. Variety reported that there was originally talk of an Outkast reunion at the Super Bowl, the first time they would have performed live together in about five years. Those hoping for the reunion will have to wait a bit longer — André 3000 allegedly declined.
Since his time in Outkast, Big Boi released several solo albums and has been featured on tracks by artists including Missy Elliot and Janelle Monáe. Big Boi was featured on an original song called "Chase Me" for the Baby Driver soundtrack. His 2017 album BOOMIVERSE featured an appearance by Adam Levine on the song "Mic Jack." Given this previous collaboration, it's likely "Mic Jack" will make its way into the Super Bowl setlist.
Big Boi's decision to perform during the halftime show has been met with criticism from fans and fellow musicians alike. Artists such as Cardi B, Rihanna, and Jay-Z have both turned down the gig out of solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Big Boi has yet to respond to the controversy.
Super Bowl LIII will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, February 3.
