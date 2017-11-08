Adam Devine and Adam Levine are two Adams with very similar names, who are both in the orbit of country singer and the Voice judge Blake Shelton. However, one of them is a Pisces, and the other is a Scorpio. How do we know this? Because Shelton wrote a very cute birthday Instagram post to Adam Devine, whose birthday is today — thus, he is a Scorpio.
Adam Devine is the star and creator of the Workaholics, a hilarious show on Comedy Central. Shelton uploaded a screenshot to his Instagram, and its a capture of himself Googling "blake and adam," with all the results being Shelton and Adam Levine, who work together on the Voice, alongside fellow judges Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, and Shelton's leading lady, Gwen Stefani. It's way cuter than his birthday wish to Stefani, a Libra, in which he asked her not to break his heart (and that was really cute).
Shelton captions the photo, "Happy Birthday @andybovine! One day we will be the #1Blake and Adam couple in the world even though in my heart we already are #bromance #kiss #voice." He's totally shading Adam Levine with the joke, because clearly Shelton and Levine are the #1 Blake and Adam, at least for now. Could Shelton be making a play for a new best bud?
We're sure Levine isn't too salty — the Maroon 5 frontman just announced that he's expecting a baby girl with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo. She's seven months along, so their new angel should be arriving very soon. Meanwhile, we're wondering if Shelton is still having nightmares from eating a caramel-covered onion on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. We'd never be able to rinse the taste from our mouths.
