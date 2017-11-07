Adam Levine Reveals The Sex Of His Second Child To Ellen DeGeneres

Adam Levine appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, and the Maroon 5 frontman couldn't get by the host without talking about his and Behati Prinsloo's baby on the way.
Prinsloo is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, and Levine made a big reveal to DeGeneres. It turns out, they're expecting another baby girl! Their first daughter, Dusty Rose, was born last September.
Levine also told DeGeneres that Prinsloo is almost seven months pregnant, so it shouldn't be long before they welcome their second daughter into the world.
"She's awesome. She's like a champion of the world. She's killing it," Levine said of his wife. "You would never know she was almost seven months pregnant. God bless her."
DeGeneres also said that Dusty Rose is "like a little zen baby" because of how quiet she is. Levine countered that by saying he and Prinsloo are "like maniacs," so their daughter helps them calm down.
The host's statements about naming Dusty Rose aren't entirely a joke, either. Levine revealed last year that he texted DeGeneres a potential baby name, and she didn't love it, so she suggested five other names instead, one of which was Dusty. She and Levine talked about whether she'll potentially have a role in choosing his second child's name, too — and given their history, anything is possible. "It'll be a collaborative effort," Levine said of the baby naming process.
Levine also revealed that he might want a third child in the future. "I want a lot [of children]. I thrive in chaos," Levine said, adding that his wife was an only child, so she wants a large brood of kids, too. Who knows, maybe he and Prinsloo will name one of their future children "Ellen."
